WealthTrust Axiom LLC Invests $128,000 in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 30,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 49,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1,070.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 118,853 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $111.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.84. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $8.10.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

