Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MRNA. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America restated a sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $170.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.57. Moderna has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $189.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.44, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $2,819,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,649,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,543,689.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $619,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,702,166 shares of company stock valued at $830,534,677 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,903,000 after buying an additional 17,086,635 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,107,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Moderna by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after acquiring an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,335,000 after acquiring an additional 675,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

