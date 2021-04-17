Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 13.57%.

UNTY opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09. Unity Bancorp has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $29,545.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,068 shares in the company, valued at $323,609.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

