Short Interest in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Increases By 100.7%

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 100.7% from the March 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Arko during the fourth quarter valued at $2,850,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Arko during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Arko during the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Arko during the 4th quarter worth about $2,936,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARKO stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Arko has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.81.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arko in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arko in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Arko in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

