WealthTrust Axiom LLC Takes $39,000 Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in MannKind by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41. MannKind Co. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 2.28.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million. On average, analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MannKind presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.70.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

