BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100,000 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the March 15th total of 13,880,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Shares of BGC Partners stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $479.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.95 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BGC Partners by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in BGC Partners by 958.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BGC Partners by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in BGC Partners by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

