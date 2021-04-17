Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 414 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $10,071,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 373,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,306,000 after buying an additional 81,434 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 43,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 221,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares in the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,187,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,795,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,273 shares of company stock worth $5,832,725 in the last 90 days.

Shares of A stock opened at $134.58 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $73.42 and a one year high of $136.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.42 and its 200 day moving average is $117.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.84.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

