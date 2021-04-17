Short Interest in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Rises By 54.4%

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,860,000 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the March 15th total of 5,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARDX shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardelyx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Shares of ARDX opened at $8.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $9.23.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Ardelyx by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,372,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 734,574 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 10.6% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,721,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 164,447 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

