Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Short Interest Update

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 789,300 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the March 15th total of 546,600 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Mission Produce stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $22.19.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mission Produce will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $6,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen J. Barnard purchased 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000.

AVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mission Produce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

