ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Short Interest Update

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the March 15th total of 913,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 985,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $707.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.80.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $645.69 on Friday. ASML has a 1-year low of $275.96 and a 1-year high of $653.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $582.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.07 billion, a PE ratio of 72.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.8864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.40%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in ASML by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

