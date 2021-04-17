Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $220,000 Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after buying an additional 15,108 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 11.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the third quarter worth about $1,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.65.

VFC stock opened at $84.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of -646.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.61.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

