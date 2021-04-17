UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,398 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $12,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,666,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,606,000 after acquiring an additional 910,767 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,646,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,121,000 after acquiring an additional 899,363 shares in the last quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,349,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1,136.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 669,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 615,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 47,262.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 520,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 519,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $20.73 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.14. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.21%.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, General Counsel Kent Y. Mouton sold 37,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $756,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 542,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,098,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Justin Enbody sold 46,100 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $954,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 468,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,692,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

