Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $155,000 Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 272.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 544,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,941,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 689,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,778,000 after buying an additional 207,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,547,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRC opened at $176.83 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $92.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.34 and a 200 day moving average of $146.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Barclays increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

