Brokerages Set SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) PT at $17.75

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SunOpta by 3,560.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SunOpta by 1,007.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STKL opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -113.62 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $205.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

