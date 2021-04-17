Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

Get Utz Brands alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.14.

UTZ stock opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $246.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,664,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,711,000 after buying an additional 579,581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,328,000 after buying an additional 72,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 17,120.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after buying an additional 807,893 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 797,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,603,000 after buying an additional 204,072 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,565,000 after buying an additional 305,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.