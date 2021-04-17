Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saia Inc., is a leading multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier. It is a leading transportation company that provides a variety of trucking transportation and supply chain solutions to a broad range of industries, including the retail, petrochemical and manufacturing industries. Saia Inc., serves a wide variety of customers by offering regional, interregional and national LTL services and selected TL services across the United States. It offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, and logistic services. Saia LTL Freight operates 152 terminals in 38 states and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia. “

Get Saia alerts:

SAIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Saia from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $209.36.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $241.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $69.03 and a fifty-two week high of $243.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.09.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saia will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total value of $4,979,574.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,733.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $754,391.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,866.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 14.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth $1,063,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $62,669,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.