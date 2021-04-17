88mph (MPH) Trading Up 34.5% This Week

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. In the last seven days, 88mph has traded up 34.5% against the US dollar. 88mph has a total market cap of $61.29 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for $169.70 or 0.00277558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00068388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00021776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.23 or 0.00718385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00086773 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00038431 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00033065 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph (MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 389,595 coins and its circulating supply is 361,135 coins. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app

88mph Coin Trading

