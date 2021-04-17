Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Tops $343.54 on Major Exchanges (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 17th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $343.54 or 0.00561870 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $659,934.74 and $9,745.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00073834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.33 or 0.00299840 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.38 or 0.00770960 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00024614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,582.27 or 0.99084976 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.48 or 0.00851265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WG0USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.