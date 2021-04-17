Zacks Investment Research Lowers PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to acquire primarily troubled home mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities from FDIC liquidations of failed banks, US Treasury Legacy Loans Program auctions, and direct acquisitions from mortgage and insurance companies and foreign banks. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on investing in mortgage loans, a substantial portion of which may be distressed and acquired at discounts to their unpaid principal balances. PennyMac is managed by investment adviser PNMAC Capital Management and offers primary and special loan servicing through PennyMac Loan Services. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PMT. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.21.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,983.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $20.59.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Professional Planning acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

