Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Given New $355.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $318.79.

NYSE:PH opened at $318.34 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $123.32 and a twelve month high of $323.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $309.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.08. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

