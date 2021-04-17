Insider Buying: Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF) Insider Buys 35,300 Shares of Stock

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF) insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought 35,300 shares of Pender Growth Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$227,310.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 111,791 shares in the company, valued at C$719,866.97.

PTF stock opened at C$7.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.52. Pender Growth Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14.

Get Pender Growth Fund alerts:

About Pender Growth Fund

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Pender Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pender Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.