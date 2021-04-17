Insider Buying: Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF) Insider Buys 35,300 Shares of Stock

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF) insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought 35,300 shares of Pender Growth Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$227,310.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 111,791 shares in the company, valued at C$719,866.97.
PTF stock opened at C$7.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.52. Pender Growth Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14.
About Pender Growth Fund
Read More: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Pender Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pender Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.