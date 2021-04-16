Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PUR.L) (LON:PUR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PUR.L) (LON:PUR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 76.67 ($1.00). Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PUR.L) shares last traded at GBX 74.25 ($0.97), with a volume of 413,812 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £292.61 million and a P/E ratio of -17.68.

About Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PUR.L) (LON:PUR)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project located near Red Lake, Ontario. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

