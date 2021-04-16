Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.81

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.81 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 10.96 ($0.14). Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at GBX 9.53 ($0.12), with a volume of 751,095 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a market cap of £43.69 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.81.

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

