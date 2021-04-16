Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $111.66

Shares of Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 111.66 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 109.05 ($1.42). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 110.40 ($1.44), with a volume of 12,016 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 105.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 111.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £195.17 million and a P/E ratio of 35.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a €0.61 ($0.71) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.92%.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

