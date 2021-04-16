Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Tom Brophy Purchases 2 Shares

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Tom Brophy acquired 2 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,620 ($86.49) per share, for a total transaction of £132.40 ($172.98).

Tom Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Croda International alerts:

On Wednesday, April 14th, Tom Brophy bought 299 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,613 ($86.40) per share, with a total value of £19,772.87 ($25,833.38).

On Friday, April 9th, Tom Brophy sold 725 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,614 ($86.41), for a total value of £47,951.50 ($62,648.94).

On Wednesday, February 10th, Tom Brophy purchased 3 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,530 ($85.31) per share, with a total value of £195.90 ($255.94).

Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 6,674 ($87.20) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Croda International Plc has a one year low of GBX 4,390 ($57.36) and a one year high of GBX 6,884 ($89.94). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,324.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,338.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 51.50 ($0.67) per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.58%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRDA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,445.83 ($71.15).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.