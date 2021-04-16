Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

SC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Shares of SC opened at $30.66 on Monday. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $30.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 59.10 and a quick ratio of 59.10.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,737 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth about $21,026,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,711,000 after buying an additional 293,000 shares in the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth about $5,200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 126,682 shares during the period.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.