adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €361.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €361.00 ($424.71) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €292.69 ($344.34).

ADS stock opened at €277.55 ($326.53) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €279.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €281.21. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

