The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.78.

Shares of NAPA opened at $17.85 on Monday. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $20.73.

In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.33% of The Duckhorn Portfolio at the end of the most recent quarter.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

