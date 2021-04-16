Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.48. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.09 EPS.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $59.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.72.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,523,000 after purchasing an additional 822,242 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,999,000 after acquiring an additional 759,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 192,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $29,185,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 403,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,470,000 after acquiring an additional 33,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $2,513,767.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,795,205.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,002,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,166,474 shares of company stock worth $72,939,758 and have sold 295,679 shares worth $18,417,510. 21.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

