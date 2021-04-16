Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.95 EPS.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.15 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $276,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,601,305.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $192,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,985 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,006,000 after buying an additional 279,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $67,804,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 697,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,878,000 after purchasing an additional 54,588 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,656,000 after purchasing an additional 399,834 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.