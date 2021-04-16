Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Elevate Credit in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elevate Credit’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Elevate Credit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.62.

Shares of ELVT opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. Elevate Credit has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $104.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELVT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $71,604.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,944,055.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 28,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $121,830.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,220,122 shares of company stock worth $4,126,110 in the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.