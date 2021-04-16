Cormark Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%.

GOLD has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.77.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.36. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $31.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,224,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821,463 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,920,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,809,037 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $155,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,499 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,446 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $247,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,846 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

