CIBC Lowers Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$3.50

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.95.

Shares of BIR stock opened at C$2.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.27. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.04 and a 52 week high of C$3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44. The company has a market cap of C$744.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$158.28 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

