CIBC Raises Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$41.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$41.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CFP. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canfor from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

CFP stock opened at C$29.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of C$7.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.25.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Canfor will post 2.4111554 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

