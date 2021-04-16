Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Given a C$17.50 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) has been assigned a C$17.50 target price by CSFB in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.25.

Shares of TSE AQN opened at C$20.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of C$16.85 and a 12 month high of C$22.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.68. The company has a market cap of C$12.18 billion and a PE ratio of 14.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$641.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$625.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.7903828 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

