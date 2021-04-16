$119.50 Million in Sales Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to post sales of $119.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.00 million to $121.20 million. CVB Financial reported sales of $113.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year sales of $470.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $464.10 million to $480.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $470.80 million, with estimates ranging from $460.00 million to $486.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $118.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 560,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 112,916 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $587,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 47,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

