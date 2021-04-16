Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.20 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €7.20 ($8.47) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AT1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.89 ($8.10).

ETR AT1 opened at €6.39 ($7.52) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion and a PE ratio of 13.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €5.62. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 12-month high of €6.53 ($7.68).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

