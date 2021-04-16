Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €135.00 ($158.82) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SU. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric S.E. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €125.85 ($148.05).

SU opened at €135.04 ($158.87) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($89.81). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €127.58 and a 200 day moving average price of €119.96.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

