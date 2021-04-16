Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $610.00 to $630.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Fairfax Financial traded as high as $463.70 and last traded at $458.82, with a volume of 30990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $454.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FRFHF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.91 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.49.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $32.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $27.26. Fairfax Financial had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter.

About Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.