The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $1,002.00 to $1,150.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. The Boston Beer traded as high as $1,286.27 and last traded at $1,286.27, with a volume of 1631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,252.55.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen downgraded The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,056.85.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,456,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,131,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,131.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,017.97. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.21 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $460.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

