RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.81, but opened at $12.19. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. RPT Realty shares last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 2,677 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPT Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $985.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

RPT Realty Company Profile (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

