Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 65.8% from the March 15th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VTWV opened at $141.44 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $68.60 and a 12-month high of $148.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

