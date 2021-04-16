111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Short Interest Down 56.9% in March

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 589,800 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the March 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:YI opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $913.36 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.21. 111 has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $45.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in 111 by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in 111 by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 111 by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in 111 by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 116,842 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in 111 by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of 111 in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

About 111

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

