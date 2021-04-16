Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$64.56 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OR. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.50 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.93.

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$15.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.87. The stock has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 153.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.06. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$11.47 and a one year high of C$17.50.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Sean Roosen sold 127,600 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total transaction of C$1,796,237.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 584,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,223,602.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

