Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €95.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €99.29 ($116.82).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €88.72 ($104.38) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €85.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is €87.36. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.