Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €96.00 by Berenberg Bank

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €96.00 ($112.94) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €97.33 ($114.51).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €97.54 ($114.75) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €91.14 and its 200 day moving average price is €89.60.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

