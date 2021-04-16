Berenberg Bank Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €11.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €10.73 ($12.62).

FRA:EOAN opened at €9.79 ($11.51) on Tuesday. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.11.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

