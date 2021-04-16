Berenberg Bank Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €11.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €10.73 ($12.62).

FRA:EOAN opened at €9.79 ($11.51) on Tuesday. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.11.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

