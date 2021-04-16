Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the March 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VONV opened at $136.83 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $88.62 and a 52-week high of $136.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

