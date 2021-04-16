Brokers Issue Forecasts for Westlake Chemical Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.67. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.36 EPS.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WLK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target (down from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.

NYSE:WLK opened at $94.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.09. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $36.09 and a fifty-two week high of $97.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $1,490,578.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $1,547,102.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,589.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,519 shares of company stock worth $8,415,449 in the last three months. 73.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 315.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

