Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Issued By National Bank Financial

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TELUS in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

TU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Shares of TU opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. TELUS has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth about $90,482,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of TELUS by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,168,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,564 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of TELUS by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,124,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $304,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,018 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 691,256 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at $13,594,000. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

